You Can Live Like A ‘Rock’ Star In Mich. For Just Over 2 Million
Kid Rock has put his Detroit house up for sale.
If you want to live like a Rock Star now is your chance...that is if you have 2 million dollars you can part with.
The Detroit News is reporting that Kid Rock has put his East Detroit home up for sale. Robert James Ritchie, aka Kid Rock grew up a stones throw away from Detroit in the suburb of Detroit Romeo, Michigan and there is no word on where he plans to move too.
Relators.com boasts...
This stunning home is nestled in an exclusive subdivision, with a full and breathtaking view of the Detroit River.As one of only a handful of homes--including the official Detroit Mayoral Mansion, Current owner completed several renovations. This magnificent one-of-a-kind home with stunning views of the Detroit River and Belle Isle is professionally landscaped, has an extensive security system including cameras, a gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, and a custom master bath.
The property includes...
- A custom boathouse
- Jet ski lifts
- A deck for entertaining
- An outdoor shower,
- New breakwall,
- Attached two-car heated garage
- Two outdoor TVs
- Professionally landscaped
- An extensive security system including cameras
- A gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances
- Beautiful hardwood floors throughout
- A custom master bath.
The realtor is not hosting an open house, so if you want to view the property you have to schedule a private showing. I you have the cash, this place may be worth your time to check out.