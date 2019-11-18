Can you smell what Detroit's Rock is cooking?

Over the years, Kid Rock has peddled many items that are from his "American Badass" line...things like...

Golf Balls

Jerseys

Hats

Koozies

Bandannas

Shot Glasses

Socks

Jewelry

Bottle Opener

Beer

But now is the release of his latest "American Badass" product...grills! The rapper told The Detroit News that he's promising to “make grilling great again” with the keg-shaped, portable barbecues.

When purchasing the “American Badass” grills you have two choices...

The charcoal grills - which advertise room for 12 hamburgers, cost $99.95 and are 100 percent American-made, according to the grills’ website.

The gas grills - are $149.95 and are made from more than 90 percent U.S. parts and labor.

Not only over the next few month will Kid be marketing his new grill, later this year, the Michigan-born “Son of Detroit” will open Little Caesars Arena with a string of six sold-out shows.

This would be a great gift for anyone who likes grilling, tailgating or is just a big fan of Kid Rock.