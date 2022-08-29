Professional racecar driver Tony Stewart is selling his massive Columbus, Indiana property for $30 million. It's not for everybody, but it's one of the most unique properties you'll probably ever see.

The Zillow listing describes it as "the finest property ever offered for sale in the state of Indiana."

The house itself covers 20,000 square feet and is built of lodgepole pine from the Northern Rockies. The entire property consists of 415 wooded acres with a 9 acre stocked lake. It is also a licensed hunting preserve that is full of elk, deer, and turkey. The great room features an 8700 gallon aquarium and there's a casino in the basement.

Plus a lot more.

Let's take a quick virtual tour of the property and find out just how poor the rest of us actually are.

A wide look at the 20,000 square foot house. If you think it looks like a Bass Pro Shop from 500 yards, just wait until we get inside.

A driveway so long and complex it should come with road signs.

This house probably contains about 3% of the world's antler chandeliers. Here's one of the bigger ones of the property outside the front door. They don't waste time letting you know that the aesthetic is going to be.

Might be beating a dead horse here, but that is EXACTLY what a Bass Pro Shop looks like. Not a bad thing but it's true.

Imagine having a footbridge in your living room

Taking the open concept to new levels

The aquarium is incredibly awesome. Those chairs look very uncomfortable. There's a lot of places to get splinters in this home.

Honestly a smaller kitchen than I expected.

I only included this picture to note how much I love this sink. A deep, non-divided kitchen sink might be the only thing from this house that I might actually own one day.

Here's how much poorer I am than Tony Stewart. I don't even know what that appliance is on the left side of this photo. Is that a caviar machine? I'll never know.

The chairs at the heads of the table made me laugh. Not sure why but I couldn't take anyone seriously while sitting at this table.

Bedroom number one, which might be the master bedroom. Like the kitchen, I thought this might be a little bigger.

Beautiful bathroom but everything looks very slippery. I would fall down in this bathroom annually.

Bedroom number 2.

Bedroom number 3.

Bedroom number 4.

Bedroom number 5.

I'm guessing roughly 5,000 cigars have been smoked on this back porch and rightfully so.

Bedroom number 6.

Here's the casino/bar/entertainment space at Hidden Hollow Ranch. Having multiple blackjack and poker tables in your basement is a considerable flex.

I've always wondered if people with bowling alleys in their house wax their own lanes. There can't be enough private lanes in people's houses to warrant anyone opening a lane waxing business.

Can't tell if that's an illuminated bar or just some sort of magical glowing stone. Either way, gorgeous.

Those are the widest saloon doors I have ever seen.

A sweet golf simulator.

Have extremely rich people figured out how to surf on a river? I don't know how that would work.

I have no idea what this structure is supposed to be but it's bigger than half the homes in my neighborhood.

You will get some extra tenants if you buy the property. Fortunately, it's legal to kill them for sport if they annoy you.

All yours for the low price of $30 million. Book your in person tour today.

