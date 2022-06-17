You Can Buy This Michigan Home That Features A Huge Koi Pond Downstairs

Credit: Canva / Zillow Gone Wild via Facebook

When it comes to making a house a home everyone has their own style and preference. This homeowner in Sterling Heights appears to have a love for fish and pumping some iron.

This home for sale in Sterling Heights, Michigan caught the eye of Zillow Gone Wild, a popular social media page that highlights interesting and unique homes across the country.

Michigan Home Comes With A Custom Koi Pond In The Basement

This unique home is located at 11957 Canterbury Dr in Sterling Heights and is listed for $419,969.

What Comes With The House?

  • Four bedrooms
  • Three bathrooms
  • 2,700 square feet
  • Indoor spa
  • Hot tub
  • Private gym
  • Laundry room on the 2nd floor
  • Built-in double ovens
  • Floating staircase
  • Natural stone slate flooring
  • New carpet
  • Unique and stylish chrome kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances
  • Custom electric glass cooktop station
  • A fish tank behind the sink that you can also enjoy from the Great Room
  • The basement is an entertainer's dream!

Let's Check This House Out!

