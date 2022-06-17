When it comes to making a house a home everyone has their own style and preference. This homeowner in Sterling Heights appears to have a love for fish and pumping some iron.

This home for sale in Sterling Heights, Michigan caught the eye of Zillow Gone Wild, a popular social media page that highlights interesting and unique homes across the country.

Michigan Home Comes With A Custom Koi Pond In The Basement

This unique home is located at 11957 Canterbury Dr in Sterling Heights and is listed for $419,969.

What Comes With The House?

Four bedrooms

Three bathrooms

2,700 square feet

Indoor spa

Hot tub

Private gym

Laundry room on the 2nd floor

Built-in double ovens

Floating staircase

Natural stone slate flooring

New carpet

Unique and stylish chrome kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances

Custom electric glass cooktop station

A fish tank behind the sink that you can also enjoy from the Great Room

The basement is an entertainer's dream!

Let's Check This House Out!