You Can Buy This Michigan Home That Features A Huge Koi Pond Downstairs
When it comes to making a house a home everyone has their own style and preference. This homeowner in Sterling Heights appears to have a love for fish and pumping some iron.
This home for sale in Sterling Heights, Michigan caught the eye of Zillow Gone Wild, a popular social media page that highlights interesting and unique homes across the country.
This unique home is located at 11957 Canterbury Dr in Sterling Heights and is listed for $419,969.
What Comes With The House?
- Four bedrooms
- Three bathrooms
- 2,700 square feet
- Indoor spa
- Hot tub
- Private gym
- Laundry room on the 2nd floor
- Built-in double ovens
- Floating staircase
- Natural stone slate flooring
- New carpet
- Unique and stylish chrome kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances
- Custom electric glass cooktop station
- A fish tank behind the sink that you can also enjoy from the Great Room
- The basement is an entertainer's dream!
Let's Check This House Out!
