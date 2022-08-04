Michigan Youth Football Coach Gets Fired After Revealing His Past
Shane Sears Shared What Happened
Shane Sears Said His Kids Could Be Kicked Out Of The League Because Of His Posts
Plainwell Rocket Football will be implementing background checks on any and all volunteers for current and future seasons. This will also include board members. We will be using JDP background software as many other directors already use this for their background checks.
While we acknowledge this may/has upset some of our player's families and volunteers, we feel that doing this is in the best interest and well-being of our players and families. If you have any questions or concerns please do not hesitate to let us know. Thank you!
What Do People Think About Background Checks Being Used?
Looking at the comments everyone seemed to be in favor of the implementation of background checks.
But as I scrolled down I noticed you can't leave a comment and that the post has been changed by Plainwell Rocket Football so that it was limited on who could leave a comment. I don't know the exact reason behind this decision, but I'm assuming it might have had to do with people disagreeing with the decision.
Some People Were Unhappy With The Decision
According to WMMT 3 Community members spoke out against the firing, including Dan Wierckz, a former Plainwell Rocket volunteer.
What are we teaching our kids as a coach? Who cares if we dropped the pass, or fumbled the ball, we move forward.
Ashley Schmitt, a Plainwell resident with two boys in the youth program said
Shane was the only reason her boys played in the program. Shane has worked hard to turn his life around and worked hard to get to where he is. He's a good guy and I trust him completely with all my children.