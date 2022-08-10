Michigan is home to some very iconic brands.

From food and drinks to cars and home appliances Michigan has left its mark on the world.

These Are 10 Of The Most Iconic Michigan-Made Brands

Better Made Snack Foods

In 1930, Cross Moceri and Peter Cipriano purchased a potato chip factory in Detroit, Michigan. In 1934, the company was known as Cross & Peters Company. That same year, Peter and Cross launched their first and only brand of potato chips: Better Made. In 2003, the Moceri family's ownership interests in the company were bought out. The company rebranded as Better Made Snack Foods Inc.

Carhartt

Carhartt was founded by Hamilton Carhartt in 1889 in Detroit, Michigan, to make work clothing for manual laborers. The company started with two sewing machines and five workers. Carhartt's first slogan was "Honest value for an honest dollar." The company's initial expansion in the 1890s focused on railroad workers' need for strong and long-lasting work clothes. Carhartt worked closely with local railroad workers to ensure that his work bibs met their needs. Within 20 years of its founding, Carhartt had expanded its facilities into eight other cities.

Ford Motor Co.

Ford Motor Company is headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Ford was founded by Henry Ford and incorporated on June 16, 1903. Ford introduced methods for large-scale manufacturing of cars and large-scale management of an industrial workforce using elaborately engineered manufacturing sequences typified by moving assembly lines; by 1914, these methods were known around the world as Fordism.

Gerber Baby Food

Following the advice of her pediatrician in the summer of 1927, Dorothy Gerber started straining solid foods for her 7-month-old daughter Sally. After repeating this process many times, Mrs. Gerber suggested her husband try it. She watched Dan make several attempts, and then he pointed out that the work of straining fruits and vegetables could be easily done at their canning business, based in Fremont, Michigan. Workers in the plant began requesting samples for their own babies, and the legacy of Gerber baby foods began.

Herman Miller, Inc.

Herman Miller was a West Michigan businessman who helped his son-in-law, D.J. De Pree, buy the Michigan Star Furniture Company in 1923. De Pree had been working at the company, which opened in 1905 since he was hired in 1909 as a clerk. De Pree knew his father-in-law was a man of integrity, so he decided to rename the company after him.

Kellogg's

In 1876, John Harvey Kellogg became the superintendent of the Battle Creek Sanitarium, and his brother, W. K. Kellogg, worked as the bookkeeper. This is where corn flakes were created and led to the eventual formation of the Kellogg Company.

Meijer Inc.

Meijer was Founded in 1934 as a supermarket chain, Meijer is credited with pioneering the modern supercenter concept in 1962. Meijer corporate headquarters are in Walker, Michigan.

Vernor's

Vernors is One of America's oldest soft drinks, Vernor’s Ginger Ale was first served to the public in 1866. The drink was created by Detroiter James Vernor, a well-respected pharmacist with a reputation for meticulous care with his prescriptions.

Whirlpool

Whirlpool started in 1911 as a small company in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

And later in 1948 created the very first automatic washing machine in 1948.

