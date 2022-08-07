Where Is She Going? Fox 17’s Michelle Dunaway Shares Her Big Life Update

Grand Rapids is an amazing place to live and work. As a media personality, I know what it's like to have your job title change and take on new roles and challenges.

That's what's happening to Michelle Dunaway a member of the Fox 17 morning news.

Michelle Dunaway Is Leaving Fox 17 Morning News

Michelle Dunaway Is transitioning from the Fox 17 Morning News and taking on a new role at Fox 17. Michelle will take on a new role, She will be the community relations manager and joining Todd Chance on the Fox 17 Morning Mix which airs weekdays from 9-10 am.

Michelle shared the following message with Fox 17 viewers

I’m thrilled to take on this new challenge connecting FOX 17 with West Michigan communities, bringing people, organizations, and businesses together to make a difference where we live, I can’t wait to share the stories of the generous, selfless individuals in our area who are changing lives every day.

When Will Michelle Dunaway Join The Fox 17 Morning Mix?

According to Fox 17, Michelle Dunaway, who has been a FOX 17 Morning New anchor since November 2021, will join Todd Chance as a co-host on FOX 17’s popular lifestyle show. Since its launch in December 2014, Morning Mix has become one of West Michigan’s most watched local lifestyle shows.

Who Is Replacing Michelle Dunaway On The Fox 17 Morning News?

Elliot Grandia, who started at FOX 17 in January, is taking on an increased role. Beginning on August 8, West Michigan viewers can see Elliot with his co-anchor Tessa DiTirro on weekdays from 6 a.m. - 9 a.m. on FOX 17 Morning News

Elliot was born and raised in Rockford, Michigan. He got his first taste of news in high school as the anchor for the Beyond the Rock TV newscast after his TV studio teacher persuaded him to take a stab at being in front of the camera. Elliot graduated from Michigan State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism.

WATCH: Michelle Dunaway Is Leaving Fox 17 Morning News

