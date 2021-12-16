A few weeks back I wrote an article claiming that you can't call yourself a TRUE Michigander unless you visited these 10 places. The list included the expected places like Detroit, Grand Rapids & Kalamazoo, but I may have caught people off guard with a few gems like Holland & Royal Oak. But I was actually asked by many people to follow it up with one about the upper peninsula. The U.P. is unlike anything out there, and although the northern part of the lower peninsula is often considered "Up North," The U.P. holds a special place for Michiganders.

It can almost be looked at as a different state entirely, while encompassing everything beautiful about Michigan. There are some spots that are truly breathtaking, and if you've never planned a trip to the upper peninsula, make sure you're comfortable with long drives.

Photo by Dave Hoefler on Unsplash

Lake of Clouds, Carp Lake

There are some amazing sights in the U.P. but you'll be hard-pressed to find anything more close to heaven than this sight.

Photo by Dillon Austin on Unsplash

Newberry

This village has a cute downtown life and a wonderful scenic view, being considered the southern gateway to the Tahquamenon Falls area

Photo by Brad Mann on Unsplash

Copper Harbor

One minute you're taking it all in, the next you're treated a light show you'll never forget

Photo by Selena Parker on Unsplash

St. Ignace

This is a popular and almost MUST stop when traveling up north. Java Joe's is the SPOT.

Photo by Selena Parker on Unsplash

Mackinac Island

Being right across the lake from Saint Ignace, this destination has made both lists for obvious reasons.

Photo by Max Bender on Unsplash

Marquette

I think of Lake Superior looks absolutely stunning from this city and really makes you feel lucky to live in this state.

Photo by Jacci Harding on Unsplash

Manistique

Kitch-iti-Kipi in Manistique is like looking into a mirror especially during the winter season.

Photo by Ed Crocker on Unsplash

Paradise

White Fish Point is such a perfect summer destination, and the drive to get there is totally worth it.

Photo by Dennis Buchner on Unsplash

Munising

Of course, you can't forget a drive to the west to see the infamous Pictured Rocks.

Photo by Andrew Montgomery on Unsplash

Sault St. Marie

As close as you can get to Canada without being Canada, this large city has everything you could need while on vacation. City, desolation & the end of the line for I-75.