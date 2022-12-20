If you love local artwork, you must see these Yooper Gnome watercolors created by a Michigan artist. They are simply adorable.

I was scrolling through Facebook and stumbled upon a post from ArtbyKristAn in the public group, Pure U.P. Her post caught my attention because of the multiple watercolors depicting gnomes doing various Yooper things in Michigan's U.P.

Now, I've never been to the U.P and certainly have never lived there. Maybe it's my recent obsession with gnome decor but, I felt that everyone in Michigan needed to see these.

About the Artist

Before we get to the photos, let's talk about the artist.

According to her website, Kristan grew up in Spread Eagle, Wisconsin but now lives in Hancock, Michigan. She began her adult life by joining the Air Force and becoming an Aerospace Mechanic who was stationed in places like Spain and California.

Already, that's wildly impressive. She went on to attend MTU to study mathematics while simultaneously playing volleyball.

So, how does a former aerospace mechanic become an artist? Like many people, a life-changing event inspired her to pursue her creative and artistic talents.

In 2020, Kristan lost her father with whom she had shared many experiences like camping, skiing, biking, hiking, and more. It was those experiences that inspired her current artwork. You can read more here.

Now, her artwork includes gorgeous landscapes of the U.P., country roads, waterfalls, scenes involving the lakeshore, and the Northern Lights. All of her pieces are stunning.

But, we're here for the gnomes!

Check out her collection of Yooper Gnomes below:

Kristan sells her artwork as greeting cards and coloring books, too. Find them all here and make sure to follow her on Facebook to see her latest work.

Speaking of coloring books, there's one that's specifically about Kalamazoo:

