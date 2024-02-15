Former Otsego Student Named Morning News Anchor at Channel 3

Julie Williams comes back home to West Michigan to anchor morning news at WWMT News Channel 3.

After the sudden exit of morning anchor Kristen Aguirre at the beginning of 2024, WWMT News Channel 3 found their next morning star. Julie Williams comes to WWMT from her evening anchor gig at a TV station in Carterville, Illinois. However, she grew up in Southwest Michigan and went to Otsego High School. WWMT-TV/ARC West Michigan Vice President/General Manager Fred Corbus had this to say about adding Williams to the team,

Julie really knows our community from growing up here in Kalamazoo and she will bring a wealth of newsroom experience.

Yesterday WWMT posted this welcome announcement on their official Facebook page saying,

West Michigan, join us in welcoming Julie Williams to News Channel 3!🌟 👋

Julie is returning home to Kalamazoo to be alongside WWMT Kirk Mason and WWMT's Jeff Porter in your AM newscasts.

Last Friday Julie Williams shared her exciting big move with her Facebook followers along with the awesome news that her fiancé Eric will work alongside her as the Executive Producer at WWMT,

I have accepted a job as a Morning Anchor at News Channel 3 WWMT TV in my hometown of Kalamazoo, Michigan. Telling you this is a dream come true is an understatement. I'm home again and I get to work alongside the journalists and the newsroom I grew up watching.

Williams will co-anchor the morning and noon newscasts with Kirk Mason and Meteorologist Jeff Porter. You can follow WWMT News Channel 3's new morning anchor Julie Williams on Facebook by clicking here.

