Video shows the driver intentionally smashing into a car with a 7-month-old baby inside of it after a disagreement.

The Incident

You have to see what happened to believe it, and thanks to surveillance cameras - you can. According to WXYZ, the two women involved met up at the Shell gas station located in Belleville. On Belleville Road and I-94, specifically, to exchange children's clothes. Obviously, the exchange did not go as planned.

As you will see in the video below, the women get into a fight. From there the situation escalated. One of the women involved, 26-year-old Ariyah Bennet, crashed into the other woman's vehicle. What makes this situation even worse is there was a 7-month-old baby in the parked vehicle.

Baby in the Car

It gets even crazier, because not only did Bennet hit another innocent bystander's car, she then got out of her vehicle with a baseball bat and did some additional damage. Ariyah Bennet was arrested at the scene and is facing numerous charges including two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. She could be facing up to 14 years in prison.

The Good News...

Luckily, the baby inside of the vehicle was not hurt. We all are guilty of losing our tempers from time to time, but this is beyond even that.

I will be the first to admit that I have a temper. Have I lost my cool and done things I regret? One hundred percent, yes. That being said, I have never lost it as this woman did. The scene was completely crazy and super dangerous.

