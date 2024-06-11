Three Michigan Counties Have The Worst Roads In The Entire State

It's no surprise to Michigan drivers that most roads in the state are in bad shape and seem to be deteriorating faster than they're being fixed. And while some have recently received funding for repair projects, three counties in Michigan have the highest rate of roads in the worst shape.

Michigan Counties With The Worst Roads In The Entire State

According to MoneyGeek, Michigan was recently ranked 9th in the country for having some of the worst roads in America. County roads and bridges in the state need more than double the existing funding to maintain them. And recent road grades handed out using the Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating (PASER) system, show three counties have the worst roads in the state.

While Michigan roads have improved over the years, civil engineers give Michigan a D grade for road quality and a C- for infrastructure. And three Michigan counties may not be getting their money's worth for road infrastructure. According to MLive, Menominee County in the Upper Peninsula and Otsego County in Northern Michigan have the highest roads in poor condition rates at 70% and 69%, respectively. And following those two counties is Schoolcraft, the third highest rate at 61%. Gratiot County, Mackinac, and Clare have the highest rate of 'good' roads.

According to Bridge MI, the American Society of Civil Engineers urged state officials to increase "dedicated funding" for roads and to reconsider the current gas tax and registration fee funding model. Lawmakers have debated how to pay for fixing Michigan's roads following stagnant investment and the continued shift toward electric, hybrid, and more fuel-efficient vehicles. Some of the proposed options include increasing the gas tax, increasing the sales tax on gas, a pay-per-mile fee for vehicles, and installing tolls.

