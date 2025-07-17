Michigan is home to some of the nation's top pizza spots that got their start in the Great Lakes state. However, one Michigan original has been named one of the worst pizza chains in America for some surprising reasons.

The Worst Pizza Chain In America Is A Michigan Original

Eat This, Not That ranked the top 7 pizza chains in America from worst to best based on customer ratings and reviews. Three Michigan favorites landed at the bottom of the list, with a Michigan classic taking last place.

Papa John's

Papa John's is popular with customers, but some say the sauce is too sweet and the quality is inconsistent.

Marco's

Marco’s Pizza has fans divided about the taste of the pies and the quality of the crust.

Hungry Howie's

The Hungry Howie's story began in 1973 in Taylor, Michigan, and has become one of the nation's most successful carry-out and delivery joints.

However, some customers rate Hungry Howie’s as good when it’s good, but terrible when it’s not, due to inconsistency across the chain. “Used to be a pretty solid pizza place, but ordered from one last night and it was like they switched our pizza for a frozen pizza or something. It legit had the same consistency as a DiGiorno. My kids even complained, unprompted, and they love pretty much all pizza,” one unhappy guest said.

Fortunately, another Michigan original makes up for the "worst" chain. Domino's was crowned America's best pizza chain.

