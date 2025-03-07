Indiana is home to coffee chains serving fresh hot or iced coffee just how you like it. While there are plenty of incredible coffee chains to choose from, there's one with thousands of locations in the Hoosier state that you may want to avoid for some surprising reasons.

The Worst Coffee Chain In America Is All Over Indiana

With a coffee chain on nearly every corner in Indiana and across the U.S., it's no surprise that nearly half of Americans buy coffee from a coffee shop at least once a week. However, recent reports show there are a few you might want to visit less frequently. TCMA recently ranked the 7 worst coffee chains in America, and the Top 3 may surprise you.

3. Starbucks

Starbucks lands in the #3 spot for worst coffee chains. TCMA says the branding is great, but the coffee lacks flavor:

Regardless of the brilliant marketing, success, and cool factor that the coffee chain may have under its belt, this doesn’t change the truth that the coffee isn’t all that great.

2. Tim Hortons

TCMA says Tim Hortons' employees stand out more than their coffee:

This Canadian coffee chain has expanded into the northeastern region of the United States, and while the customer service aspect of the company may be A+, the coffee often receives a failing grade.

1. McDonald's

McCafe drinks at McDonald's not only lack flavor, but you may want to avoid them for another reason. TMCA says:

Coffee from McDonald’s barely gets the job done if full and flavorful are your priorities. But more importantly, you may want to beware of the McCafe coffee machine’s level of cleanliness.

And it's not just coffee at chain restaurants that are receiving failing grades. Check the list below of coffee brands to avoid buying in the Hoosier state.

