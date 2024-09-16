America’s Worst Chocolate Brand Is Sold In Indiana

America&#8217;s Worst Chocolate Brand Is Sold In Indiana

Many Indiana residents keep chocolate on hand for a sweet treat; some chocolate has been shown to have health benefits. But there's one chocolate brand sold in Indiana stores that recent reports claim to be America's worst chocolate and the surprising reasons to avoid it.

It's tough to believe that any chocolate could be considered bad, but according to Mashed, some brands are better than others for several reasons. Their list covers 11 popular brands ranked by tastes, textures, and prices. And the top 3 'worst' are classic choices found at stores all over the Hoosier state.

3. Nestle (Kit Kat)

Although Nestle makes several chocolate bars, Mashed says Kit Kat bars may be popular, but it's not because of the chocolate:

The chocolate itself is very sweet, without any unusual or deep flavors. What brings it together are the wafers, which balance the sweetness of the chocolate and add a great crunchy texture to the whole experience.

2. Russell Stover

Russell Stover chocolates are a popular choice as their chocolates come in the perfect package to give someone as a gift. But, Mashed says the artificial taste lands them at #2 on the 'worst' list:

The chocolate itself is fine, a thin one-note shell that mostly exists to enrobe a filling. The fillings are usually a little stiff, very sweet, and have an abundance of fake extract flavor.

1. Cadbury 

While many Hoosiers anticipate the arrival of Cadbury eggs for Easter, the company's Milk Line chocolate bars fall short in excitement. Mashed says both taste and texture make this chocolate the 'worst':

The milk chocolate bar was pretty sweet, which was fine, but the texture and general chocolate flavor were off-putting. The texture was brittle, almost grainy from the sugar, with a waxy mouthfeel at the end that didn't melt quickly.

Mashed ranked Lindt chocolate as the best in the U.S. for taste and texture.

