Michigan Hotel Named One Of The ‘World’s Greatest Places’ To Stay
Michigan is home to many incredible places that residents and tourists alike love to travel to for an unforgettable vacation. And one spot in Michigan is now named one of the greatest places to stay in the world.
Time Magazine selected the 'World's Greatest Places'—including hotels, cruises, restaurants, attractions, museums, parks, and more—that offer new and exciting experiences. And a secluded and cozy hotel grabs a spot for Michigan on the list.
The Inn at Stonecliffe located on Mackinac Island is a secluded gem with a rich history that perfectly captures the island's beauty. Time says:
The Inn at Stonecliffe, a 1904 estate built for a Chicago meatpacking magnate sitting high above Lake Huron on the island’s West Bluff, was a residence until 1949 and became a hotel in the 1970s—its wide, manicured lawn providing jaw-dropping views of the Straits of Mackinac.
Aside from the stunning architecture, you'll have a peaceful and elegant stay in a gorgeous and cozy room. According to Time:
After a two-year closure and $40 million makeover, the public spaces and 16 guest rooms in The Inn at Stonecliffe’s Tudor mansion have been completely renovated, with original moldings, stained glass windows, fireplaces, wood floors, gables, and timberwork all painstakingly preserved.
The Inn's new farm-to-table fine-dining concept adds another reason why a stay at the Inn is unforgettable. With delectable dishes created by Chef Joseph Nardo, whose resume includes Michelin-starred restaurants such as The French Laundry. With its stunning architecture, breathtaking views, and delectable dishes, its no wonder that the Inn at Stonecliffe is one of the world's greatest places to stay.
