Michigan quite often delivers some amazing sights in any season of your choosing, and more times than not there's no reason to put any kind of filter on the photo, such is the case for a woman, Lisa Parrish, who lives in the upper peninsula. Recently she went to Munising Falls and captured picturesque visions of a magnificent sunset, with the light of the sun beaming through the ice curtains. What transpired was a colorful display of Michigan's beauty.

The way ice curtains are formed is when water seeps out of cliffs and gradually freezes and grows, eventually forming into curtains. It's not typically uncommon to see the ice in shades of blue, white, or yellow, and the most accessible ice columns are found along the Pictured Rocks escarpment between Munising Falls and Sand Point along Sand Point Road, according to the National Park Service. The ice curtains can be anywhere from 20-50 feet high.

These titanic natural ice sculptures have got to be intimidating to be near, so times when the temperature remains freezing is the best time to get pictures of them. These ice curtains in particular are found at 1654, 1664 Sand Point Rd, Munising, MI 49862. You'll also notice that when the red light from the sunset hit the blue in the ice, it added a little bit of purple to the pictures that you can see right in the center of the curtains in some of the photos. This is definitely a spot you have to check out during the winter.