Don't let Summer pass you by without checking out at least one of these amazing Michigan spots.

7 Day Trips You Need To Make In Michigan Before Summer Is Over

Kitch-iti-kipi Spring at Palms Book State Park in Manistique, Michigan

Kitch-iti-kipi Spring may be the most breathtaking site you will ever experience. Kitch-iti-kipi Spring is in Michigan's Upper Peninsula in Palms Book State Park in Manistique.

Palms Book State Park in Manistique, Michigan Canva loading...

Torch Lake in Northern Michigan

Torch Lake is Michigan's second-largest inland lake and is an amazing place for boating, swimming and just taking in the beautiful scenery.

Torch Lake in Northern Michigan Canva loading...

Painted Rocks National Lakeshore Park and Memorial Falls in Munising, Michigan

This gorgeous area of Michigan was recently ranked as the top spot for Summer vacation destinations in the Mitten State according to OnlyInYourState.com,

While Munising has several nice beaches from which to choose, Sand Point Beach within the Painted Rocks National Lakeshore Park is a top choice.

Memorial Falls at Munising, Michigan Canva loading...

Petoskey State Park in Emmet County, Michigan

Only In Your State points out that there are over 300 acres of nature from beaches to forests,

Besides the beach, you can also explore hiking trails on surrounding dunes. A favorite is the half-mile loop to the top of Old Baldy Dune.

Petoskey State Park Canva loading...

Houghton-Douglass Falls in Houghton, Michigan

Measuring 110 feet from bottom to top, Houghton-Douglass Falls is the tallest waterfall in Michigan. This gorgeous place wasn't even open to the public until 2018. Get more info on Houghton-Douglass Falls by clicking here.

Houghton-Douglass Falls Canva loading...

Tridge in Midland, Michigan

This beautifully designed 3 legged wooden footbridge can be found crossing where the Chippewa River meets the Tittabawassee.

The Tridge in Midland, Michigan Eugene Froimson - YouTube loading...

Delaware Copper Mine in Copper Harbor

You can take a tour of the old copper mines while visiting the near tippy top of the Michigan U.P. Click here for more info.

Delaware Copper Mine in Copper Harbor Dana Marshall loading...

