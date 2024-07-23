7 Day Trips You Need To Make In Michigan Before Summer Is Over
Don't let Summer pass you by without checking out at least one of these amazing Michigan spots.
7 Day Trips You Need To Make In Michigan Before Summer Is Over
Kitch-iti-kipi Spring at Palms Book State Park in Manistique, Michigan
Kitch-iti-kipi Spring may be the most breathtaking site you will ever experience. Kitch-iti-kipi Spring is in Michigan's Upper Peninsula in Palms Book State Park in Manistique.
Read More: You Can Not Touch Michigan's Largest Natural Freshwater Spring
Torch Lake in Northern Michigan
Torch Lake is Michigan's second-largest inland lake and is an amazing place for boating, swimming and just taking in the beautiful scenery.
Painted Rocks National Lakeshore Park and Memorial Falls in Munising, Michigan
This gorgeous area of Michigan was recently ranked as the top spot for Summer vacation destinations in the Mitten State according to OnlyInYourState.com,
While Munising has several nice beaches from which to choose, Sand Point Beach within the Painted Rocks National Lakeshore Park is a top choice.
Petoskey State Park in Emmet County, Michigan
Only In Your State points out that there are over 300 acres of nature from beaches to forests,
Besides the beach, you can also explore hiking trails on surrounding dunes. A favorite is the half-mile loop to the top of Old Baldy Dune.
Houghton-Douglass Falls in Houghton, Michigan
Measuring 110 feet from bottom to top, Houghton-Douglass Falls is the tallest waterfall in Michigan. This gorgeous place wasn't even open to the public until 2018. Get more info on Houghton-Douglass Falls by clicking here.
Tridge in Midland, Michigan
This beautifully designed 3 legged wooden footbridge can be found crossing where the Chippewa River meets the Tittabawassee.
Read More: Do You Know About Michigan's Hidden Gem Called The Tridge?
Delaware Copper Mine in Copper Harbor
You can take a tour of the old copper mines while visiting the near tippy top of the Michigan U.P. Click here for more info.
READ MORE: These Are Some of the Best Roads for Motorcycle Riding in Michigan
7 Fantastic Michigan Beaches That are Worth a Road Trip
Road Trip! The Top 182 Cities in the United States for Foodies
Gallery Credit: Scott Clow