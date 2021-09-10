Muggles Welcome to John Ball Zoo’s Wizarding Weekends

I solemnly swear I am up to no good.

Okay, for the non-Harry Potter fans that may be confusing. But, for those of you that, even as an adult, feel instantly joyful and nostalgic when anything related to Harry Potter is mentioned...get ready.

John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids is hosting wizards, witches and muggles alike for two magical weekends.

Wizarding Weekends

As shared on their Facebook page, John Ball Zoo is kicking off their Wizarding Weekends tomorrow, September 11th. The special event will continue on September 12th as well as the following weekend, September 18th and 19th.

Each day of the event goes from 9am - 6pm. Here's what you can expect:

You'll be able to explore the Forbidden Forest

Enter through Nocturne Alley

You're welcome to wear your House's robes and even bring your wand if you so wish

According to the Facebook Event page, which you can see here, John Ball Zoo recommends purchasing your tickets ahead of time online to make entry to the zoo easier and quicker.

Tickets

Tickets for the Wizarding Weekends are not specifically highlighted on John Ball Zoo's website. Instead, you'll select "Daily Tickets" and simply pick the day you'd like to attend. Again, the dates are September 11th, 12th, 18th and 19th.

Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $12 for children 3-12 years old. Children under 3 are free. You can find more information here.

Aside from the Wizarding Weekends, John Ball Zoo has a few continuous special events including IllumiZoo and Supersized Creatures that are created from toy bricks. See them all by visiting their website.