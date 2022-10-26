America’s First Official Witch School is in Illinois

A witch school in Illinois claims nearly 200,000 people have registered for classes.

If you're interested in learning spells, Witchcraft, and Paganism, an institution of higher learning does exist in real life.

194,189 people from 193 countries have shown their interest in Wicca and registered for classes with Witch School International near Rossville, Illinois according to their official website. Here is how Witch School International describes Wicca,

Wicca is a group of related, Nature-based religions having their origins in ancient practices but taking their modern shape in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

If your knowledge of Witchcraft is limited like mine. You're probably wondering what kind of courses are available at Witch School International. Here are a few courses listed on their site,

Introduction to Wands 101 and 102

Basic Spell Writing

Before You Cast a Spell

Correllian Wicca - First Degree

Correllian Wicca - The Five Mystic Secrets

Correllian Philosophy

Pagans and the Law

Progressive Witchcraft

Unicorns

There are a total of 35 courses listed under "free membership courses" on their website. You can see them all by clicking here. There are another 103 courses available as part of the school's paid membership.

The school's website doesn't clearly state how much the membership is, as it likely depends on the courses you register for. If you are interested in becoming a member you must be at least 13 years old.

I'm not going to make an ignorant broom joke. However, I am curious about merch as you can purchase robes, stoles, hoods, and patches. I'm also curious if there's a spell that will make a smelly co-worker start showering every day before work.

