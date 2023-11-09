Michigan, It’s Time To Winterize Your Vehicle In 8 Simple Steps

The best way to keep yourself safe and prepared for a Michigan winter, is to make sure your car is ready before the snow falls and the temperatures drop. Some of us stay ready with an ice scraper in our car year-round. Unfortunately, that's not the only thing you need in your car for a Michigan winter.

But, we're making it easier to get ready now by crossing off your 'winter checklist' to get your car ready for snow, ice, and subzero temps with 8 simple steps.

What Does it Mean to Winterize Your Car?

Simply put, it's a combination of maintenance, packing specific items in your vehicle, and other prep work specific to winter. Winterizing your vehicle can vary depending on where you live and the type of car you drive, but one thing applies to every winter driver: you need to be proactive. Don't wait until there's a winter storm coming in to get your car ready!

Prepare to keep yourself and others on the road safe

Michigan State Police also offer some helpful tips to keep you safe on the roads during snowy weather. According to Michigan.gov, There were a total of 35,782 winter weather crashes during the winter of 2021-2022, including 78 fatal crashes. Ways to avoid accidents in ice and snow include making sure to remove ice and snow from your vehicle before you drive, allow plenty of time for your commute, and drive slow. Another way to avoid distracted driving is to set your controls in your car such as GPS and temperature before leaving the driveway.