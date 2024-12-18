While Michigan has already experienced bitterly cold temperatures and snow accumulation, the winter solstice officially marks the beginning of the season. That means the darkest and shortest day of the year is almost here as well. But there's good news for Michigan residents who are looking forward to more sunlight and longer days in the Great Lakes State.

Winter Solstice: More Sunlight And Longer Days Ahead For Michigan

According to the National Weather Service, there are two solstices. The summer solstice marks the longest day and most sunlight of the year in the northern hemisphere. The winter solstice is the official start of the winter season and is the shortest day with the least sunlight. So when does the winter solstice begin and when can we start to see more sunlight in Michigan?

The winter solstice in the northern hemisphere falls on December 21st. In Michigan, it technically arrives at 4:20 a.m. that day. And according to the Farmer's Almanac Michigan will start to see more daylight soon:

Essentially, daylight hours (the period of time between sunrise and sunset each day) have been growing slightly shorter each day since the summer solstice last June, which is the longest day of the year (at least in terms of light). December 21 marks the start of when days will begin to grow longer. They will continue to do so until we reach the summer solstice again in June.

By Jan. 5, we will start seeing an extra minute of light, which will continue to rise every day until June.

