Michigan Gardeners Should Start Pruning in January

Think Michigan winters mean a break from gardening? Think again.

Experienced gardeners know pruning in winter sets Michigan gardens up for success! Here's why the winter months are actually the perfect time to start prepping your greenery.

Why Michigan Experts Recommend Pruning in January:

Why is it so important to prune? Aside from getting rid of old overgrowth or nuisance limbs on your trees and shrubs, according to the Michigan DNR pruning is actually a very important technique that helps improve the overall health and vitality of your greenery.

But, don't just start hacking away before knowing the basics.

Winter is actually the ideal time to prune your trees and shrubs these plants are dormant during this period. This means no sap is flowing, which minimizes the after-effects and trauma of pruning your greenery. Kevin Sayers, Michigan DNR's Urban and Community Forestry program leader says,

The best time to prune most trees is in late Winter to early Spring before growth starts...That’s January to March in Michigan

To most effectively prune your trees and shrubs, start by researching the plant, as different species require different techniques. Then, you'll want to gather your standard equipment: gloves, pruning shears, and possibly a small handsaw.

Then, you'll want to observe your tree and make note of what needs pruning and what doesn't. Begin by cutting away any obviously dead or broken branches, then cut down any branches that may grow or rub together in the near future. Work around your tree to ensure it doesn't become lopsided and most importantly, remember, less is more!

For more winter gardening and pruning tips from the Michigan DNR click here.

