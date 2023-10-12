Will West Michigan See the Ring of Fire Eclipse?

The Ring of Fire eclipse is set to grace the skies across the U.S. this weekend on October 14th. Also known as an 'annular solar eclipse', a thin ring of sunlight will be visible around the moon creating a 'ring of fire' effect. But, will West Michigan be able to see this rare astronomical event?

The path of the Ring of Fire eclipse

According to NASA, the annular solar eclipse will cross North, Central, and South America on Saturday, October 14th. The eclipse will be visible across the U.S., Mexico and many other countries in South and Central America. In the U.S., the solar eclipse will begin in Oregon and end in Texas. Depending on where you're located, the eclipse will last between one to five minutes.

Get our free mobile app

There will be a partial eclipse happening before and after the peak eclipse. In some states, only a partial eclipse will be visible due to the moon's inner shadow. And a portion of that eclipse is expected to be visible in West Michigan.

Visibility of Ring of Fire eclipse in West Michigan

In order to view an eclipse, you need to wear a pair of solar-safe glasses. And regular sunglasses cannot be used in place of solar-safe glasses. But, before you break out those special glasses, their is a good chance we won't see much if any of the ring of fire eclipse. According to WZZM-13, the chance of seeing the eclipse in West Michigan are slim due to weather conditions which are likely to be poor. The next annular solar eclipse will take place in 2048 where that one will be seen in the state of Michigan.

Wow! Views of the sunrise solar eclipse in U.S. and world A partial solar eclipse was visible June 10, 2021 as the sun rose over the East Coast. Gallery Credit: Associated Press