Many Michigan students are back in school which means more opportunity for illness to spread. Health officials are warning that cases of a highly contagious infection that could be deadly are now rising in school-aged children.

Canva Canva loading...

Highly Contagious Infection Spreading Rapidly In Michigan Schools

While health officials in Michigan have seen an increase in upper respiratory illnesses in school-aged children such as RSV or those associated with seasonal allergies, one infection has sharply risen in cases since June. And now according to reports from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), officials have seen cases nearly triple where they were last year.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

MDHHS reports that 333 cases of pertussis, also known as 'whooping cough,' have recently been reported in the state. This highly contagious bacterial infection of the lungs and airways causes repeated coughing fits. According to the CDC, the cough may start like a common cold, with symptoms like a runny nose, nasal congestion, red eyes, fever, and cough. However, the coughing can become violent and rapid and could cause vomiting. The coughing can last for days or even months and is called the '100-day cough'. Whooping cough can cause serious illness in people of all ages but is most dangerous for babies and could be deadly for infants. MDHHS urges residents that the pertussis vaccine is the best prevention against the infection. Treating whooping cough early with antibiotics may also make the infection less serious.

Read More: Can Minors Legally Drink With Their Parents at a Restaurant in Mi

These Are The Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Michigan At the end of the day, it comes down to analytics and studies done on how much crime is done given the size of the city. As expected Detroit Kalamazoo made the Top 5 of the list, but how did THIS city of all places get put in the #2 spot?