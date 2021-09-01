When You’ll See The Best Fall Colors in Michigan

Are you a fan of everything fall, because I am. One of my favorite parts about autumn is when the leaves change.

Don't get me wrong, I love when everything is blooming and green too, but there's nothing better than seeing those bright yellow, orange and red leaves.

If you're ready to hit the open road and see some beautiful colors, you're probably going to need to hang tight for a couple more weeks unless you want to drive to the Upper Peninsula.

When The Leaves Change in Michigan

For those interested in going up to the U.P. to see fall colors, the Weather Channel says that you'll want to go at the end of September or beginning of October. For the rest of Michigan, we can expect to see the leaves change around mid-October.

If you've lived in Michigan long enough, you know that there's plenty of places that are must see fall spots. I put together a few places you have to go see during fall at some point in your life.

Tahquamenon Falls

Are you really from Michigan if you don't know a thing or two about Tahquamenon Falls? It's located in the Upper Peninsula near Lake Superior. There are two falls, referred to as the lower and upper falls. The upper falls nickname is "The Root Beer Falls." I'm pretty sure this picture speaks for itself.

Loon Song Covered Bridge

Loon Song Covered Bridge is a beautiful place to be no matter what time of year it is. It's located in Lake Anne on Herendeene Lake. It's the perfect spot for engagement photos, family photos and Christmas cards!

Hawthorne Vineyards

Traverse City is a beautiful place to visit in autumn. If you want to see some great fall colors, you have to swing by Hawthorne Vineyards. They're located at 1000 Camino Maria, Traverse City.

Manistee River Trail

If you want to see what seems like never ending fall colors, Manistee River Trail is the place to go. You can hike, bike, fish and more while you're there. But don't forget to bundle up because we all know how cold autumn weather can be.

And of course, there's also the Tunnel of Trees. Keep scrolling for a tour!

