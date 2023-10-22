Must See Fall Colors in Niles, Michigan From the Sky

Niles, Michigan fall color photos taken from a Drone are absolutely breathtaking.

Everyone talks about how stunning the fall colors are in Northern Michigan. However, Southwest Michigan has some of the most spectacular views in the United States in mid-October. We flew a drone over Niles over the St. Joseph River at Riverfront Park, the Niles Dam, and the Dowagiac River at Losensky Park and caught some magnificent views. You can watch drone video footage under the photo gallery below.

Beautiful Niles Fall Colors From the Sky

If you have taken amazing photos of the fall colors in Southwest Michigan that you would like to share with us, we might publish them. Share your photos with us in the comments on social media.

*Dana Marshall is an FAA-licensed drone pilot.