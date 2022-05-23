Have you ever experienced something so amazing that it changes your life forever?

When I moved to San Antonio, Texas I had that kind of magical moment at a place called Buc-ee's.

What The Heck Is Buc-ee's?

From the outside it just looks like a gigantic gas station, but this amazing place offers so much more. Buc-ee's has a whole barbecue section where they serve up amazing fresh food items like pulled pork and brisket sandwiches. I've had both and they are amazing. This is definitely not your typical gas station food. They also have some amazing jerky and something called Beaver Nuggets. I will explain more about them later when I share my favorite things to get at Buc-ee's. Arch “Beaver” Aplin, the founder of Buc-ee’s, opened the first store in Lake Jackson, TX in 1982 and his main goal was to provide cheap ice and clean bathrooms. Now there are 40 locations and counting!

Where Did The Name Buc-ee's Come From?

Aplin made the name “Buc-ee’s” by combining his own childhood nickname and that of his dog, “Buck,” with the Ipana toothpaste’s animated mascot, Bucky the Beaver.

Where Is The Closest Buc-ee's To Michigan?

This is one of the biggest reasons we need a Buc-ee's in Michigan. The nearest one is located 465 miles away in Richmond, Kentucky. You could drive there in about 7 hours if you fill up once along the way.

Where Is The Biggest Buc-ee's?

Buc-ee's largest travel center is in New Braunfels, Texas on Interstate 35. The New Braunfels location is the largest convenience store in the world at 68,000 square feet. The store has 120 fueling pumps, 1,000 parking spots, 64 ice freezers, 83 toilets, 31 cash registers, four Icee machines, and 80 fountain dispensers. The New Braunfels store was named the 2012 "Best Restroom in America" by Cintas.

My Favorite Things At Buc-ee's

I can't speak for everyone but these are just some of my favorite things at Buc-ee's.

Beaver Nuggets

Beaver Nuggets are puffy and crunchy corn nuggets with a brown sugar-caramel coating.



Beef Jerky

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

I've had this tasty sandwich with and without pickle and in my opinion, you've gotta go with the pickle and onions.

Where Are Future Buc-ee's Being Built?

Currently, Buc-ee's has five new locations in the works in Colorado, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee.

CBS Sunday Morning did a story on Buc-ee's earlier this year.

If you can't wait for a Buc-ee's to come to Michigan then I suggest taking a road trip to experience one, you won't regret it!

