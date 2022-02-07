There’s Something Going On at the Westnedge Meijer
Kalamazoo residents are wondering what's happening at the Michigan-based grocer's location on Westnedge Ave. after noticing several changes. If you've driven past the store lately or have even done shopping there yourself, you'll have noticed a large amount of shipping containers out in the parking lot. Shoppers are wondering what all the fuss is about!
In a local Reddit thread, user u/Enigmutt said they counted 38 shipping containers on January 31st and by the following Friday even more had been added. The 38+ shipping containers are taking up a large section of the parking lot, what could be the reasoning behind this?
The general consensus points to a store remodel; not only at the Westnedge location but the Meijer on Gull Road as well. Here's what several other Reddit users had to say:
u/paetrixus,
"Per a Westnedge Meijer employee, the whole store is being torn down and rebuilt, one section at a time, starting next week."
u/RancidMeatNugget seemed to have some more insight adding,
"Yep, $40 Million "Legacy" remodel, according to a team leader there. Some highlights include, removing the outdoor garden center completely to add multiple drive-thru pharmacy lanes, expanding the grocery section to two aisle runs with a break in between(current setup is one aisle run), a new entrance on the north (grocery) end, and a whole lot of foundation repair."
As for the shipping containers, u/Darkesong said,
"Meijer on Gull is the same. I know they are renovating the Gull Rd one. My best guess is the containers are being used for extra storage."