WARNING: New Law Crackdown Targets Michigan Drivers Immediately

Canva Canva loading...

Keeping ourselves and our loved ones safe while we're on the road is a top priority for Michigan drivers. With so many distractions on the road, it's important to stay focused and alert while driving. And Michigan police are warning drivers that they plan to step up their enforcement of a recent law to keep people safe on the roads immediately.

Canva Canva loading...

Police Crackdown On Recent Law In Michigan Begins Immediately

Michigan State Police can pull you over and issue a ticket if they see you using your cellphone or other unauthorized device according to the recent hands-free driving law that went into effect in the state. But, it's not just the use of your cell phone while driving that can get you busted. Law enforcement officials throughout the Great Lakes state are cracking down on any activity that takes your eyes off the road and your hands off the wheel such as eating while driving, changing the radio station, or reaching for something in the car.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Officers will enforce Michigan's hands-free driving law and remind drivers of the dangers of distracted driving effective immediately. According to Michigan.gov, the law prohibits holding or using a mobile device to call or send text messages, watch videos, or read social media sites. Even if a cell phone or other device is mounted on your dashboard or connected to your vehicle’s built-in system, you cannot use your hands to operate it beyond a single touch. The law also applies when drivers are at red lights or stop signs. Violators could face a $100 fine for a first-time offense. Second-time offenders could be issued a $200 fine.

The Deadliest Intersections In Michigan Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson