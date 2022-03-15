Want to Touch the Moon? Just Go to Southeast Michigan

I touched the moon in Southeast Michigan.

Now, I know you might be thinking, "You touched the moon? You're joking, right?"

No, I am not joking. I touched the moon. And no need to leave planet Earth, or even Michigan for that matter, because I touched the moon in Southeast Michigan while visiting The Henry Ford Museum.

And here's the thing; you can touch the moon, too!

Let me give you a little backstory.

Learning and discovering new things is one of my favorite ways to spend my time. So when my husband asked me what I wanted to do for my birthday this year, I knew exactly what I wanted to do. I wanted to go to The Henry Ford Museum. It just so happened that we went at the right time because The Henry Ford is currently home to a new temporary exhibit; Apollo: When We Went to the Moon.

Of all the exhibits I took in that day, Apollo was definitely the coolest. I learned so many intriguing facts about what it took to send men to the moon for the first time. Like get this; in order for the astronauts to have the best use of their hands while wearing the spacesuits, NASA created molds of their hands so that they could create bespoke gloves for each of the crew members. These gloves were so precisely fitted that since one astronaut accidentally wore his wedding ring during the mold-making process, he had to wear it to the moon so that he'd have it one when wearing the spacesuit. Crazy. Not only that, but I got to see a lunar rover, a genuine spacesuit, and a piece of the moon in real life. How many opportunities like that does one get in a lifetime?

Apollo Exhibit at The Henry Ford Museum

The exhibit went into some amazing detail about the Space Race between the United States and the Soviet Union at the time, and it was very eye-opening about all that went into sending man to the moon.

If space travel is something you find fascinating, I would recommend checking out this temp exhibit while it's at The Henry Ford. It'll be there until May 8th.

Exhibits at The Henry Ford

The temporary Apollo exhibit won't be there for long, as the word "temporary" implies, but there are plenty more permanent exhibits to enjoy throughout the museum as well.

You can check out planes like "Spirit of St Louis" and learn about aviators like Amelia Earhart in the "Heroes of the Sky. You can see the evolution of the car in "Driving America". And you can even see the Presidential Limo JFK was in when he was shot in "Presidential Vehicles".

No matter what you're into, there is probably something for you at The Henry Ford Museum. And at the very least, you can check it off your "Michigander Bucket List". Check out a sneak peek of what you can look forward to in the gallery below.

