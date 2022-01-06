It's going to be an exciting year at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation as the “Apollo: When We Went to the Moon” exhibition lands at the Dearborn museum starting in February.

The Apollo moon landing exhibition will feature over 100 objects and artifacts from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center. You'll also get to see detailed scale models of the lunar rover and Sputnik, plus spacesuits — including the iconic Apollo bubble helmet, lunar maps, and a soviet training simulator that will blast you into the center of space exploration.

Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation:

For over fifty years, Apollo 11 has been a symbol of our desire to do something no one has ever done before. Suit up for the best of technology and exploration through the eyes of the engineers and the boots of the astronauts who continue to rocket us forward.

When Will the Apollo Moon Landing Exhibition Take Place?

This historic exhibition will take place at Henry Ford Museum from February 19 - May 8, 2022.

If you've never been to Florida to visit the Astronaut Hall of Fame, this is probably going to be the closest thing to that. I took my family there back in December and it was mind blowing. While there we got to see the real Apollo 14 command module "Kitty Hawk." Below is a photo of my son standing in front of it.

Tony LaBrie

Do yourself a favor and take your kids to see “Apollo: When We Went to the Moon”, they will learn so much about our space program from the late 60s and the most inspiring moment in space travel history.

For ticket and membership info, visit Henry Ford's website.

