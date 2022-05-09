Want To Pick Mushrooms In Michigan? This Class Will Teach You

I've always loved mushrooms on a nice medium-rare steak or deep-fried with some ranch, they always taste delicious. I've seen people online pick wild mushrooms to eat and wanted to do the same, but I had no clue how to do it properly. Now there are classes you can take to learn how to find and cook wild mushrooms in Michigan.

Get our free mobile app

Mitchell State Park in Cadillac, Michigan is offering the classes as part of the Department of Natural Resources Outdoor Skills Academy, which offers in-depth instruction for a range of outdoor activities at locations around the state.

What Will You Learn In The Class?

According to Mlive participants will learn where to look for and how to identify a variety of Michigan’s edible wild mushrooms, as well as proper handling techniques for transport, cleaning, consumption, and home preservation.

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

When Are The Classes?

There are four classes you can sign up for that run from May-August. You might want to sign up fast - each class is limited to just 40 people.

Sunday, May 29th

Sunday, June 19th

Sunday, July 10th

Saturday, Aug 20th

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

How Much Do Classes Cost?

The cost for this class is $40 and includes lunch.

How To Sign Up

To register for this class, go to Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses and click on the "Purchase a License" button. Sign in (using either a username and password or your ID and birthdate) and find the class under the Outdoor Skills Academy tab.

You can get more details about the classes and sign up here

Famous Celebrities You Might Not Know Are From Michigan You will definitely recognize these names and faces, but might be surprised to find out they're from Michigan.