Walmart stores in Indiana are convenient one-stop shops for residents. However, new policy changes are now in place that may inconvenience shoppers at Walmart stores in the Hoosier state.

Walmart Enforces New Rules For Shoppers At All Indiana Locations

Walmart has recently made changes in all Indiana and U.S. locations including cutting costs on more than 7,000 products to help consumers stretch their dollars further. One change at all Walmart locations in Indiana will now affect how you purchase items.

According to the Krazy Coupon Lady, Walmart recently changed its coupon policy and now the company is seriously cracking down to prevent coupon abuse and fraud. This also means you might not be able to save quite as much money shopping at the retailer as you did before.

The updated Walmart coupon policy states that Walmart no longer pays overages or gives cash back if the value of your coupon is more than the item. Another notable change is customers are now limited to using four identical coupons. Walmart also requires each coupon to match the product it was intended for. If the coupon isn't accepted by the register, a cashier or manager cannot override it to allow the coupon. With the new changes in place, the company is still keeping its basic coupon policies which include not accepting digital coupons, competitor coupons, or expired coupons.

