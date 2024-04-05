A national publication recently posted the 10 most walkable cities in the Buckeye state. Did they get this right? Using Walkscore, Redfin put together a list of the safest and most pedestrian-friendly cities in Ohio. I would argue that Cleveland shouldn't be in the top 10 when it comes to safety, but what do I know? The ranking scale is from 1-100 with the following methodology according to Redfin,

To calculate a Walk Score for a city, Walk Score analyzes thousands of walking routes to nearby amenities, population density, and metrics such as block length and intersection density. Points are awarded based on the distance to amenities in each category

As far as which city was named the most walkable in all of Ohio, it was no contest. Lakewood walked all over the rest of the Buckeye towns with a walk score of 70 out of 100. Check out the full list below.

The 10 Most Walkable Cities in Ohio

#10 Tiffin, Ohio

Walk Score: 49 out of 100

Most walkable cities in Ohio: Tiffin Canva loading...

#9 Cincinnati, Ohio

Walk Score: 49 out of 100

Most walkable cities in Ohio: Cincinnati Canva loading...

#8 Sandusky, Ohio

Walk Score: 50 out of 100

Most walkable cities in Ohio: Sandusky Canva loading...

#7 Whitehall, Ohio

Walk Score: 52 out of 100

Most walkable cities in Ohio: Whitehall Canva loading...

#6 Cleveland Heights, Ohio

Walk Score: 53 out of 100

Most walkable cities in Ohio: Cleveland Heights Canva loading...

#5 East Cleveland, Ohio

Walk Score: 55 out of 100

Most walkable cities in Ohio: East Cleveland Canva loading...

#4 Athens, Ohio

Walk Score: 56 out of 100

Most walkable cities in Ohio: Athens Canva loading...

#3 Cleveland, Ohio

Walk Score: 57 out of 100

Most walkable cities in Ohio: Cleveland Canva loading...

#2 Norwood, Ohio

Walk Score: 67 out of 100

Most walkable cities in Ohio: Norwood Canva loading...

#1 Lakewood, Ohio

Walk Score: 70 out of 100

Most walkable cities in Ohio: Lakewood Canva loading...

