Most Walkable Cities in Ohio
A national publication recently posted the 10 most walkable cities in the Buckeye state. Did they get this right? Using Walkscore, Redfin put together a list of the safest and most pedestrian-friendly cities in Ohio. I would argue that Cleveland shouldn't be in the top 10 when it comes to safety, but what do I know? The ranking scale is from 1-100 with the following methodology according to Redfin,
To calculate a Walk Score for a city, Walk Score analyzes thousands of walking routes to nearby amenities, population density, and metrics such as block length and intersection density. Points are awarded based on the distance to amenities in each category
As far as which city was named the most walkable in all of Ohio, it was no contest. Lakewood walked all over the rest of the Buckeye towns with a walk score of 70 out of 100. Check out the full list below.
The 10 Most Walkable Cities in Ohio
#10 Tiffin, Ohio
Walk Score: 49 out of 100
#9 Cincinnati, Ohio
Walk Score: 49 out of 100
#8 Sandusky, Ohio
Walk Score: 50 out of 100
#7 Whitehall, Ohio
Walk Score: 52 out of 100
#6 Cleveland Heights, Ohio
Walk Score: 53 out of 100
#5 East Cleveland, Ohio
Walk Score: 55 out of 100
#4 Athens, Ohio
Walk Score: 56 out of 100
#3 Cleveland, Ohio
Walk Score: 57 out of 100
#2 Norwood, Ohio
Walk Score: 67 out of 100
#1 Lakewood, Ohio
Walk Score: 70 out of 100
