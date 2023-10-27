Walk Through A Holiday Light Wonderland At This Michigan Forest

The holiday season is right around the corner and we're ready for the holiday decorations and light displays to get us in the spirit. And a unique Christmas light walkthrough is back this year. Over half a million lights will cover this outdoor trail in Michigan and tickets are on sale now.

A one-of-a-kind outdoor light display

Glenlore Trails in Commerce Twp., MI is bringing back their enchanting, illuminated Christmas light walk trough on November 17th. But you can grab your tickets to 'Aurora' now. The forest will soon be transformed into a winter wonderland of lights and sounds along a mile long path. According to MLive, more than six miles of cable are used to run the lights and interactive displays. It takes a crew of 10 people around five weeks to set everything up. Glenlore Trails also adds new features regularly so it's not always the same experience.

Glenlore trails is located at 3860 Newton Rd. in Commerce Township at Multi Lakes. The 'Aurora' display will take place on Thursdays through Sundays beginning November 17th and will run through December 30th. Plan for the one mile walk to take about an hour.

Family Fun Activities and an Adult- Only Night

The trail of lights isn't the only fun you can have at Glenlore Trails: 'Aurora'. Some nights will offer storytelling, live music, themed activities, and a night to see Santa. Glenlore Trails will also have Santa's personal mailbox set up for the kids to send their wish lists to him before Christmas. Food and drinks will also be available including a taco food truck. Adult themed nights for people 21 and over are being planned as well.

