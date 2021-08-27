With Halloween right around the corner, relatively speaking, I can't say I'm surprised to see Halloween decorations popping up around town. However, this decoration may be the best I've seen so far.

In the Facebook group, Abandoned, Old and Interesting Places in Michigan, an account with the name Aloha Dave posted a series of pictures of something that caught their eye while they were driving by. That something was a giant devil head and hands:

Via/ Facebook Group: Abandoned, Old, and Interesting Places in Michigan

Said to be located in Walhalla on the side of the road in U.S. 10, I'm dying to know the story behind this giant decoration. Thankfully, people in the comments provided some insight.

Rhonda R. wrote: Her husband and her bought this in Pennsylvania it was the entrances to an old amusement park ride. They had had several haunted houses here in Michigan they had used it for. After that business was over she decided to put it in her front yard . The lady had told me she sells pumpkins for Halloween and displays them in front of this devil.

What a PERFECT backdrop for a pumpkin patch.

I don't have an exact location but comments suggested you can spot it between Baldwin and Ludington on U.S. 10. I combed through Google Maps street view for a good 20 minutes and could not find it. Which just means that the decoration may not have been there the last time the Google Maps car went through that area. However, if you find yourself driving through this area of Michigan don't be startled if spot an actual devil.

Seeing a giant devil on the side of the road would be a bit jarring if it were unexpected.