Michigan Woman Goes Viral With Fake Hickey Hack

This Eastern Michigan student has a hack to keep guys away while she works out, and it's gone crazy viral.

Last Monday, Sydney posted a video on the very popular social media app TikTok, from the gym. The caption of the video that has been viewed over 1.6 million times in the last 6 days,

Life hack - no man has tried to correct my form since smearing brown eyeshadow on my neck like hickeys.

There's a reason why this video has been viewed so many times. It points out an issue that's obvious to women that seems to get downplayed by most men. Fellow dudes, listen up, whether it's on your radar or not, it's a thing. Women have to deal with men either explaining (mansplaining) to them that they are doing a workout incorrectly, men hitting on them, or both. This just in, women aren't at the gym to meet men and for the most part, they're not getting fit to look good for these guys either. Women simply want to do their thing without the nonsense.

Case and point, this Eastern Michigan student is creating fake hickeys with makeup to repel men and it struck such a chord that the video has over 2,000 comments, over 262 thousand likes, and over 1.6 million views.

In the video description Sydney, aka @blackmarketbagelsociety0 on Tiktok, thanked her teammate for the idea and said, "guess my form is just better this week."

Doing great guys...doin' great.

