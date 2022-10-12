Violent Teen Trips Over Feet Running From Michigan State Troopers

A Michigan teen has violent tendencies and two left feet to blame for his arrest in Detroit.

An 18-year-old is currently behind bars after he was caught driving a vehicle that was involved in a violent carjacking. The teen was arrested Monday, however, the carjacking took place on September 26th. During the car theft of a Chrysler 200, the suspect allegedly struck the victim in the head multiple times with the butt of a handgun according to ClickonDetroit. The suspect was not identified or captured at that point.

Fast forward to Monday, October 10th, police spotted the stolen vehicle and attempt to pull it over. When the stolen vehicle pulled into a residential driveway, four people jumped out of the car and attempted to evade capture. The driver of the stolen car allegedly tossed a 9mm Sig Sauer semi-automatic pistol while running. In the process of throwing the gun, he had a little oopsie daisy moment according to ClickonDetroit,

While chasing the driver, troopers said they saw him throw a pistol on the ground. He tripped over his own feet and fell, which allowed police to take him into custody without further incident.

Detroit is among the most dangerous cities in America when looking at violent crimes per capita. Memphis is the only city to have more violent crimes reported than Detroit according to a recent FBI report. Other nearby cities that made the top 10 on a list nobody wants to be on include:

South Bend, Indiana at #5

Cleveland, Ohio at #6

Lansing, Michigan at #9

As far as the 18-year-old arrested in connection with the carjacking, law enforcement does not know for sure if he is the man responsible for the violent carjacking, or if he received the stolen car later.

Charges are likely coming soon, we just don't know if assault with a deadly weapon and/or carjacking will be among those charges. If he is charged with carjacking and found guilty, he could be sentenced to life in prison.