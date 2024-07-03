Alert: Beware of Fake Amazon Drivers in Michigan

Porch pirates may be stepping it up a notch in Michigan communities.

The porch pirate problem is nothing new. Since online shopping has exploded, so has theft from our front doors. However, a new widespread problem has reared its ugly head. Some thieves are dressing as Amazon drivers and stealing packages off of people's front doors. We saw stories over the last few months surface from Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Now, this crime trend is hitting Michigan. If there has ever been a time to get security cameras or at least a ring camera, the time is now.

It's worth noting that Amazon delivery people are under lots of pressure to deliver an insane amount of packages in very little time. Many of them are pulling 10 to 12-hour days and driving all over God's green earth on these incredibly hot summer days. To make this situation more confusing there's Amazon Flex. Amazon Flex is part of the gig economy where people can earn up to $25 an hour delivering packages for Amazon while using their own vehicles. This has made things a little too easy for criminals. They can order Amazon, UPS, and FedEx delivery uniform costumes, ironically from Amazon, and nobody will think twice when they walk up to the front doors of unsuspecting theft victims.

Many of the criminals who were caught around the country dressing as delivery drivers had one giveaway. They usually wear medical masks in an attempt to hide their identity from Ring and other security cameras. Law enforcement asks you to pay extra attention when packages are delivered in order to prevent theft.

