Vicksburg, Michigan Gets a Shout Out on the Today Show

It's not often you see a smaller town get a shoutout on national television. At least, it's usually not for anything good.

But, that's not the case today!

In the Facebook group Vicksburg Michigan: Around the Village, a man named James Horein shared a post that reads,

Vicksburg will be called out on the Today show today!!!! My wife and I got picked to film a small 3 word segment calling out our great town! It will air right st 8 am!

With this included picture:

Via/ James Horein Via/ James Horein loading...

Unfortunately, I didn't catch it as it aired on the Today Show. Not even through their live Youtube stream. But, that sign is amazing. Here's James' wife (whose name I don't know) with Al Roker:

Congrats to James Horein and his wife for making it onto the show, and thanks for giving a small, SW Michigan town some attention!

About the Today Show

The Today Show is an NBC-affiliated show that covers everything from celebrity news to trending topics, viral videos, cooking, shopping, and everything in between.

Even if you've never watched the show you, undoubtedly, can recognize the main anchors: Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, and Savannah Guthrie. There are different anchors that cover different parts of the show.

Learn everything there is to know about the Today Show, find their past segments, and more here.

