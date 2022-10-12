Vicksburg, Michigan Celebrates 150 Years

Here's what you can expect at Vicksburg's 150th-Year Kick-Off Celebration.

The Vicksburg Historical Society and Historic Village and The Mill at Vicksburg are putting on a celebration of the small village's 150-year history on Saturday, October 15th. There will be live music, nearly a dozen of Southwest Michigan's most popular food trucks, and other activities.

150th Year Kick-Off Celebration: Village of Vicksburg

Date: Saturday, October 15th

Saturday, October 15th Time: 5 PM - 9 PM

5 PM - 9 PM 5 PM: Everything will kick off with the Opening Ceremony with Vicksburg Village Council President Tim Frisbie at The Distant Whistle.

Everything will kick off with the Opening Ceremony with Vicksburg Village Council President Tim Frisbie at The Distant Whistle. 5:30 PM: Feel Frieda kicks off at Distant Whistle.

Feel Frieda kicks off at Distant Whistle. 5-8 PM: Activities on Prairie and Main Streets

There are many other activities for the whole family from the antique car and tractor shows to mural painting. Get a full list of activities for this Vicksburg celebration from their Facebook event page by clicking here.

The small Village of Vicksburg, with an estimated population of only 3,706, has a long history. In 1831, John Vickers was the first white man to settle in the area that we now know as Vicksburg, Michigan. According to VicksburgHistory.org, the village was incorporated on October 18th, 1871. It was originally named Brady, but just for one day. Brady became the Village of Vicksburg on October 19th, 1872.

It's not easy to find the history of the Native American population that lived on the land we now call Vicksburg, Michigan before Europeans took over the area. The Potawatomi tribe likely lived in Vicksburg as they inhabited much of Southwest Michigan according to MIgenweb.org.

