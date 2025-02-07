February is the 'month of love' in Michigan, and many residents celebrate Valentine's Day with friends or a significant other. However, officials warn of a potential threat from criminals using this day to prey on potential victims in the Great Lakes state.

ALERT: Feds Issue Valentine's Day Warning For Michigan Residents

Valentine's Day in Michigan is a great opportunity for couples, loved ones, and friends to show love with dinner dates, gifts, and more. According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, it's the perfect time for thieves to scam money and personal information. But authorities say it's not just people looking for love during Valentine's Day that are at risk of these scams.

Romance scams with new twists have been circulating in Michigan and have the potential to affect everyone. According to the United States Secret Service, romance scammers create fake online profiles and attempt to build phony emotional attachments until a potential victim is comfortable sending them money. Some criminals have started using AI techniques to craft text messages and create photos and videos of people who look and sound realistic.

Homeland Security warns these criminals are especially targeting older people and those who may be struggling in a relationship or are emotionally vulnerable. HSI shares the best ways to avoid financial loss and emotional harm:

Listen to your gut. If the individual seems too good to be true, they probably are.

If the individual seems too good to be true, they probably are. Do not overshare personal information. Requests for inappropriate photos or financial information could later be used to extort you.

Requests for inappropriate photos or financial information could later be used to extort you. Do not send money. Never send money, gift cards, or anything of value to anyone you have only communicated with online or by phone.

