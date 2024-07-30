The United States Postal Service (USPS) plays a vital role in the daily lives of Indiana residents. From sending letters and packages to receiving bills and other important documents, residents rely on their mailing services for efficient and cost-effective shipping options. However, customers in the state will now be affected by recent changes to services provided by USPS.

Canva Canva loading...

USPS Initiates Mailing Service Changes, IN Residents Affected

According to the USPS website, price increases on certain products and services are now in effect in Indiana and across the U.S.:

Our business and operating models are unsustainable and out of step with the nation's changing needs and our customers. Years of chronic underinvestment in our infrastructure and network have taken its toll on our performance and workforce. As we implement rate changes, USPS remains committed to making sure mailing and shipping rates remain among the most affordable in the world

Canva Canva loading...

The price hikes have been part of the service's 10-year Delivering for America plan. USPS has been raising stamp prices twice yearly since 2021 and expects its "new pricing policy to generate $44 billion in additional revenue" by 2031. The cost of first-class Forever stamps has now increased from 68 cents to 73 cents. Other price increases now in effect through USPS include:

Postcards sent domestically are now 56 cents, up from 53 cents.

International postcards and 1-ounce letters see a 10-cent increase to $1.65.

The additional-ounce price for single-piece letters increases from 24 cents to 28 cents.

Read More: Indiana Officer Adopts Dog They Rescued From Hot Car

9 Items That You Absolutely Cannot Send in the Mail in Indiana You can click here and here for more information and to get a full list of U.S. Postal Restrictions.