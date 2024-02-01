Will you be mine?

The day of love is almost here! This year Valentine's Day falls on Wednesday, February 14th.

Although some may consider a mid-week Valentine's Day to be a bummer, I couldn't disagree more! In fact, I believe this actually gives you more time to celebrate with your loved one as you have options to celebrate the weekend before or the weekend following February 14th.

This year, don't settle for the same ol' Valentine's Day; here are some out-of-the-box ways to show your love for your sweetie:

Impress Your Valentine With These 6 Unique Date Ideas In SW Michigan

