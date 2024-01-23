This one's for the ladies.

Or should I say: this one's for anyone and everyone looking to celebrate Valentine's Day in style!

Have you heard of GALentine's Day? I'm not sure if Leslie Knope and the rest of the Parks and Recreation crew can take complete credit for the new holiday, but it's the show that brought the term to the mainstream.

What is Galentine's Day?

Essentially a new spin on an old classic, Galentine's Day is often celebrated on February 13th, the day before traditional Valentine's Day, but in all reality Galentine's Day is any day in February that isn't the 14th.

It's a day reserved for non-romantic couples like best friends, your girl squad, aunts and nieces, sisters, mothers and daughters, etc., to honor and celebrate those equally important relationships.

For anyone who is looking to celebrate Galentine's in the Kalamazoo area this year, here are some fun "date" ideas to attend with your BFF:

8 Unique Galentine's Day Events in Kzoo To Enjoy With Your Bestie: She'll always be #1 in your heart! Here are fun ways to celebrate Valentine's Day a.k.a. GALentine's Day around Kalamazoo, Michigan: Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

