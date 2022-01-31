Unique or Bizarre? Check Out This Home For Sale in Kalamazoo

It's not often you come across a home that literally makes your jaw drop.

This one was discovered on Tiktok when @cyberexboyfriend posted this video:

You can barely make out the address but, how many towns in America can possibly have "Kalama" as the first part of the name? So, I did a quick Google search and found the same home still available on Zillow.

Located at 4307 Sunset Drive in Kalamazoo, this home sits very close to Whites Lake. It only has one bedroom but...that bedroom is the part of the home that is jaw-dropping. Just wait.

Other features include:

3 full bathrooms

an indoor pool

a raised gazebo

2 car garage

The home, currently selling for $575,000 is listed by Tammy Dykema at Jaqua, REALTORS who can be reached at 269-341-4300.

But now, without further ado, let's take a tour of this very unassuming home with a very unique interior:

I still can't get over that one random and very tiny sink in the corner of the main bedroom. How bizarre.

Of course, a home's unique design is usually what helps find the perfect home buyer. Like, this property, for example. Living in a home with an all-dark aesthetic may be off-putting to some. But, for others, it may be the dream. Check it out:

