What’s Up With These Creepy, Possibly Haunted Tunnels Beneath Kalamazoo?

Have you heard the term “Urban Exploration” or "Urb Ex?" It involves the exploration of abandoned man-made structures and it's seen a surge in popularity, especially back during the Covid-19 lockdown when we couldn’t really go anywhere besides our own back yards.

One West Michigan man, Clayton and his wife Megan, have turned a hobby of theirs into a YouTube channel. The pair explores all kinds of creepy and abandoned building across Michigan so you don’t have to!

On a visit to Kalamazoo Clayton and Megan found themselves below the streets of the city in this creepy underground tunnel system which poses more questions than answers: Who built this tunnel system? What was it used for? Is it still operational? Where’s the entrance?

In this video, the pair wander through a system of frozen pipes and graffiti-laced walls to try and find any sort of explanation. It seems the duo do it for the love of the exploration, but in such an eerie and abandoned setting you can’t help but wonder if it’s haunted.

In fact, quite often they break out a paranormal tool they call the Necroponic App in an attempt to contact dead spirits. Watch below as Clayton and Megan explore what lurks beneath the streets of Kalamazoo-- if you dare!

