Fall is knocking on West Michigan's door! As much as I'm looking forward to football, cool nights around warm bonfires, and pumpkin spice, I'm not ready to say goodbye to all that fun in the summer sun.

As part of summer's final hurrah the sunflower fields of West Michigan are beginning to bloom, which means we've only got a couple weeks to take advantage of nature's backdrop and capture the perfect end-of-summer selfie.

Sunflower season in The Mitten starts in late summer and can through the end of September, depending on weather and where you are in the state. If you're looking for that Insta-worthy photo op you're likely to find it any of these 5 sunflower fields across West Michigan:

Here Are At Least 5 Sunflower Fields Across West Michigan Sunflower season signals the end of summer is nearing in The Mitten. Here are several spots to capture the perfect sunflower selfie while the season lasts!

Sunflower season is short in Michigan; blink and you'll miss it! Which is you favorite farm to visit this season?

Where to Find Fantastic U-Pick Sunflower Farms Across Michigan When people think of "u-pick" farms, they tend to think of strawberries, blueberries cherries, and other fruits. But don't forget, there are pick-your-own flower farms across Michigan as well. We told you where you could find pick your own lavender farms at the start of the lavender season. Now, it's sunflower season! If you'd like to pick your own sunflowers, or at least take some Instagram-worthy pictures, here's where you can find some wonderful sunflower farms across Michigan.