U of M’s Tom Brady Could Not Stay Retired, He’s Back In The Game

Wow, that only lasted approximately 40 days. On February 2nd I wrote a piece titled “Tom Brady Was Great In The NFL, Was He Great At The University Of Michigan?”. I wrote that piece because Tom said after 22 years it was time to hang up the cleats and helmet and call it a day or rather call it 22 years.

He announced his retirement via a tweet. Here is a portion of what he tweeted:

I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition – if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there you won't’ succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game...There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life. This is difficult for me to write but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore...I have loved my NFL career and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.

I can certainly understand that, what more does he have to prove. Tom has most of the Quarterback records in the NFL and due to the fact that he has played longer than any other QB in NFL history not many of those records will ever be broken. He went on to speak about his wife and family when he tweeted:

And lastly to my wife, Gisele, and my children, Jack, Benny and Vivi. You are my inspiration. Our family is my greatest achievement. I always come off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done everything for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family.

Apparently, he has more to prove and his wife and family will have to wait. Last night he tweeted the following:

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG

As Yoda said, “Your path you must decide”. I think he would also say the competitive spirit lives deep within him.